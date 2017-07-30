Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Earns another win against Texas

Gausman (8-7) allowed seven hits and three walks and struck out eight over 8.2 shutout innings in Saturday's victory against the Rangers.

Gausman has now won five straight decisions and has struck out at least eight in four of those. That said, he has lacked consistency -- in two no-decisions since his last loss on June 21, Gausman gave up five runs and eight runs respectively. Gausman's ERA sits at an ugly 5.37, but with Saturday's gem, Gausman now has quality starts in three straight outings and four of his last six.