Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Earns ninth win with another quality start
Gausman (9-8) tossed seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts to earn the victory Monday over the Mariners.
Gausman is on a roll, as he has now tossed five quality starts in his last six outings. This is his best stretch of the season, in which he is enjoying a 4-1 record, 1.80 ERA and a 44:12 K:BB over 40 innings. Gausman has established himself as the ace of this Orioles staff, and if the Orioles are going to make a run at a postseason spot, it will be on his back.
