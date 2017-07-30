Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Earns win against Texas
Gausman (8-7) allowed seven hits and three walks and struck out eight over 8.2 shutout innings in Saturday's victory against the Rangers.
Gausman has now won five straight decisions and has struck out at least eight in four of those starts. That said, he has lacked consistency -- in two no-decisions since his last loss on June 21, Gausman gave up a combined 13 runs. Gausman's ERA sits at an ugly 5.37, but with Saturday's gem, he now has quality starts in three straight outings and four of his last six.
