Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Evens record at 7-7

Gausman (7-7) pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts through six innings during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.

Gausam's up-and-down season continues, and he's now won four of his past eight outings with just a single run surrendered and 29 strikeouts over 24.1 innings during the wins. Unfortunately, he allowed 21 runs through the other four outings. As a result, it's extremely difficult to trust Gausman in the majority of fantasy settings. He lines up for a potentially daunting matchup against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington next.