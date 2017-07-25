Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Evens record at 7-7
Gausman (7-7) pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts through six innings during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.
Gausam's up-and-down season continues, and he's now won four of his past eight outings with just a single run surrendered and 29 strikeouts over 24.1 innings during the wins. Unfortunately, he allowed 21 runs through the other four outings. As a result, it's extremely difficult to trust Gausman in the majority of fantasy settings. He lines up for a potentially daunting matchup against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington next.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Not challenged much in win over Rangers•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Facing demotion•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Crushed by Cubs on Friday•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Lining up for Friday's start•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Can't hold early lead Friday•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Turns in best start of season•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...