Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Expects to make next spring start
Gausman (head) is still scheduled to start Saturday's spring game against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The right-hander was a little banged up after colliding with Jeimer Candelario in Monday's contest, but it seems like the issues won't take him off his original pitching schedule. Gausman escaped the incident with just cuts and bruises (i.e. no concussion), so this likely won't hamper him once the regular season rolls around.
