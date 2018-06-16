Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Fans seven in Friday's loss

Gausman (3-6) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven as the Orioles fell 2-0 to the Marlins.

The right-hander fell an out shy of his eighth quality start of the season, throwing 71 of 107 pitches for strikes, but another feeble effort from the O's offense kept Gausman out of the win column. He'll face a tougher test in his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Nationals.