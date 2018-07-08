Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Fires five solid innings

Gausman did not factor in the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits over five innings during the 5-4 loss the the Twins. He struck out five and walked one.

Gausman was cruising until the the fifth inning, when he allowed three runs on four hits and a walk, effectively ending his afternoon. The 27-year-old has been solid across his last six outings with a 3.13 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, and lines up to face the Phillies at home Thursday.