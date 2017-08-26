Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Fires gem en route to 10th win
Gausman (10-9) allowed four hits and three walks through seven scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Red Sox. He struck out five.
Gausman got back on track after a rough last time out, and he's now tossed six quality starts in his last eight outings to lower his ERA below 5.00 for the first time since April 13. The 26-year-old is enjoying the best stretch of his season, compiling five wins to go along with a 2.26 ERA and 52:19 K:BB over his last 45.2 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled start, which comes against the Blue Jays on Friday.
