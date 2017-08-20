Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Gives up four homers in Saturday loss

Gausman (9-9) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Angels.

Gausman gave up four home runs to force his early exit from the contest, leading to his ninth loss of the season. This was just the second time over his past six starts that he's allowed more than two earned runs, and despite a 5.25 ERA overall, he's still a solid fantasy option under the right circumstances. He'll make his next start Friday against the Red Sox.