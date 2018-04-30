Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Gives up one run in Sunday's victory
Gausman (2-2) gave up one run on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Tigers.
The single run Gausman allowed came off a solo home run hit by John Hicks in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has now put together three consecutive outings in which he's allowed two runs or less, lowering his ERA from 6.60 to 4.15 in that time. Although he struck out just four batters in his latest victory, Gausman has started to show the upside that fantasy owners hoped he would deliver. His next start projects to be Saturday against Oakland.
