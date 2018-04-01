Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Gives up six runs in Sunday loss
Gausman (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Gausman's season debut didn't go well, as three of the seven hits he surrendered were home runs. Although he managed to log five strikeouts, Minnesota was able to reach base and score with ease, keeping Gausman from reaching the five-inning mark. While hopes remain intact that he can approach his 2016 form, in which he posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 30 starts, Sunday's lackluster effort remains a disappointment. Gausman will look to get on track when he takes the mound Friday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Set for Sunday start•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Expects to make next spring start•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Passes concussion tests•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Removed after collision•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: To test out new sinker•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...