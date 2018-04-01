Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Gives up six runs in Sunday's loss

Gausman (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Gausman's season debut didn't go well, as three of the seven hits he surrendered were home runs. Although he managed to log five strikeouts, Minnesota was able to reach base and score with ease, keeping Gausman from reaching the five-inning mark. While hopes remain intact that he can approach his 2016 form, in which he posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 30 starts, Sunday's lackluster effort remains a disappointment. Gausman will look to get on track when he takes the mound Friday against the Yankees.