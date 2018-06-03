Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Hit hard in loss to Yankees

Gausman (3-5) was hit with the loss Saturday against the Yankees, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 5.1 innings. He stuck out nine and walked none.

Gausman's nine strikeouts were the second most he's totaled in an outing all season, but when he wasn't striking batters out he was getting hit pretty hard; the Yankees knocked him around for five extra-base hits, including a pair of two-run homers courtesy of Miguel Andujar and Aaron Judge. He's now allowed 12 earned runs over his last two starts (eight innings), raising his ERA from 3.48 to 4.63 over that stretch. Gausman will look to turn things around in his next start, which will come on the road against the Blue Jays.