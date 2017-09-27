Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Likely to start Sunday

Gausman is expected to start Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gausman wasn't expected to start again this season, but with Jeremy Hellickson unavailable due to a back issue, the Orioles will likely hand the ball to Gausman for one final outing. He's coming off a loss to the Pirates in which he allowed six runs in just four innings of work, but prior to that he compiled a 2.25 ERA in four September starts. The 26-year-old, who owns a 4.81 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 179.2 innings this season, will get one more opportunity to end his season on a positive note.