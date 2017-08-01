Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Logs first strong month of 2017
Gausman enjoyed his best month of the campaign by going 4-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 45 strikeouts over six July starts and 34.2 innings.
The right-hander will enter August with his best ERA and winning percentage since April 13. Gausman's now pitched into the sixth inning while allowing one run or less in five of his last seven starts. July's 11.7 K/9 blew away the 26-year-old's career mark of 8.3 K/9, while last month's 3.47 FIP also trumped Gausman's career 4.12 FIP. After a brutal first half of 2017, he's landed in the waiver pool in many formats, but his recent performances suggest a late-season rebound is in order.
