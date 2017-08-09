Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Loses to Angels on Wednesday

Gausman (8-8) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six Angels over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's loss.

The right-hander's streak of four straight quality starts came to an end Wednesday in Los Angeles. He danced around trouble most of the afternoon, inducing an impressive 20 swinging strikes, but a sixth-inning, two-run homer by C.J. Cron spelled the end for Gausman. The 26-year-old will look to get back on track in his next start Monday in Seattle.