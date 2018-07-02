Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Nabs fourth win
Gausman (4-6) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out two across eight innings as he picked up the victory over the Angels on Sunday.
Gausman turned in one of his better performances of the season, exiting after eight strong innings with 104 pitches. He's been outstanding over his last five outings, surrendering three runs or fewer across 32.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander sits with a 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 90:25 K:BB through 102.1 innings in 2018.
