Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Next start moved to Thursday
The Orioles will push Gausman back a day in the pitching schedule and have him make his next start Thursday against the Red Sox in Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The change amounts to a downgrade for Gausman's fantasy outlook this week, as he'll miss out on a matchup with the Phillies at Camden Yards and instead take on a Boston offense that ranks fourth in the majors in terms of team wRC+ (118) at home this season. It's hard to fault manager Buck Showalter for wanting to save Gausman for a tougher matchup, as the right-hander has been the clear staff ace for a deplorable Orioles rotation this season. Since serving up six runs in his first outing of the campaign, Gausman has delivered quality starts in five of his last seven turns, generating a 2.30 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over that span.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Avoids trouble in Friday's win•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Not rewarded for nine-inning effort•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Gives up one run in Sunday's victory•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Throws eight strong innings against Indians•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Settles for no-decision despite quality start•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Snags first win against Jays•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...