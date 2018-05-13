Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Next start moved to Thursday

The Orioles will push Gausman back a day in the pitching schedule and have him make his next start Thursday against the Red Sox in Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The change amounts to a downgrade for Gausman's fantasy outlook this week, as he'll miss out on a matchup with the Phillies at Camden Yards and instead take on a Boston offense that ranks fourth in the majors in terms of team wRC+ (118) at home this season. It's hard to fault manager Buck Showalter for wanting to save Gausman for a tougher matchup, as the right-hander has been the clear staff ace for a deplorable Orioles rotation this season. Since serving up six runs in his first outing of the campaign, Gausman has delivered quality starts in five of his last seven turns, generating a 2.30 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over that span.