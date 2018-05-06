Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Not rewarded for nine-inning effort

Gausman allowed only two hits while walking two and striking out six across nine scoreless innings Saturday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Gausman had his stuff working Saturday, as he allowed only four baserunners in nine innings despite only 66 of his 113 pitches going for strikes. He also started 13 of the 31 batters he faced with a strike, but it didn't come back to haunt him in this outing either via walks or hard contact. Since getting smacked around for six earned runs in his season debut, Gausman has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his next six starts and now owns a neat 3.30 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP through 43.2 innings.