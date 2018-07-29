Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Notches fifth win

Gausman (5-8) gave up two runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five in seven innings Saturday against the Rays. He picked up the win.

Run support has been hard to come by for O's pitching this year, but the Orioles tagged the Rays for 11 runs in this one, which was obviously more than enough for Gausman to cruise to his fifth win. He had been the subject of trade rumors earlier in the week, but those talks seem to have slowed, so it's possible that his next start will come for the Orioles in Texas on Friday.