Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Notches fifth win
Gausman (5-8) gave up two runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five in seven innings Saturday against the Rays. He picked up the win.
Run support has been hard to come by for O's pitching this year, but the Orioles tagged the Rays for 11 runs in this one, which was obviously more than enough for Gausman to cruise to his fifth win. He had been the subject of trade rumors earlier in the week, but those talks seem to have slowed, so it's possible that his next start will come for the Orioles in Texas on Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Tagged with loss vs. Boston•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Fires five solid innings•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Nabs fourth win•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Takes another no-decision•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Takes no-decision against Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?