Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Passes concussion tests

Gausman passed concussion tests after being removed from Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers following a collision, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gausman collided with Jeimer Candelario, the on-deck hitter, while backing up home plate. He was cut and bruised near his left eye and suffered a sore back but avoided more serious injury. He doesn't expect to be significantly delayed in his preseason preparations, so it's unlikely that Monday's injury will impact him when the regular season begins.