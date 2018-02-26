Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Removed after collision

Gausman was removed from Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers after colliding with a player behind home plate, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but Gausman apparently hurt himself after colliding with Jeimer Candelario, who was on-deck. It looked like he was being checked for a concussion before exiting the field with trainers. More should be known about his status once the team is able to further evaluate him.

