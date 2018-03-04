Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Returns to action Saturday

Gausman (head) threw three shutout innings and struck out five batters Saturday against the Phillies.

Gausman didn't show any signs of being bothered by the collision he was involved in last week, as he tossed three perfect innings Saturday. This was a significant improvement over his first game of the spring, during which he gave up five runs on six hits and a walk over a mere 1.1 innings.

