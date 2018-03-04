Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Returns to action Saturday
Gausman (head) threw three shutout innings and struck out five batters Saturday against the Phillies.
Gausman didn't show any signs of being bothered by the collision he was involved in last week, as he tossed three perfect innings Saturday. This was a significant improvement over his first game of the spring, during which he gave up five runs on six hits and a walk over a mere 1.1 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Expects to make next spring start•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Passes concussion tests•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Removed after collision•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: To test out new sinker•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Avoids arbitration•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Takes loss despite strong performance•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...