Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Set for Sunday start

Gausman will toe the rubber for Sunday's series finale against Minnesota, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Gausman will follow Dylan Bundy and Andrew Cashner in the rotation for the Orioles' opening series. During 34 starts with the team last year, he posted a 4.68 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with a 179:71 K:BB over a career-high 186.2 innings.