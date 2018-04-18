Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Settles for no-decision despite quality start Wednesday

Gausman (1-1) came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers, allowing two runs on nine hits over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 64 of 97 pitches for strikes but got a little too much of the plate at times, as both runs came off solo shots by Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera. Gausman's now delivered two straight quality starts, shaving his ERA down to 5.57 in the process. He'll look to keep his momentum going Monday at home against Cleveland.