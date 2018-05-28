Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Shelled for seven runs in loss
Gausman (3-4) allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks across 2.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Rays. He struck out one.
Gausman allowed a solo home run in the first inning, but most of the damage against him came in the third, when he surrendered six runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman. It was a rather disappointing outing for Gausman, who was coming off a 10-strikeout masterpiece against the White Sox and faced a favorable matchup. The right-hander had pitched three quality starts in his previous four coming in, but he's now allowed six runs or more in two of his last three. He'll take a 4.31 ERA into Friday's scheduled start against the Yankees.
