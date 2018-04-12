Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Snags first win against Jays

Gausman (1-1) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over six innings in a win Wednesday over the Blue Jays.

Gausman lasted into the sixth inning for the first time in three starts, a great sign for an Orioles team that will need him to go deeper in games as the year progresses. He generated 14 swinging strikes in 106 pitches, and that swing-and-miss ability was the key to Gausman's ability to work around three walks. Gausman still has an ugly 6.60 ERA, but this was a step in the right direction.