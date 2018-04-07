Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Solid through five innings Friday

Gausman came away with a no-decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

The right-hander threw 61 of 96 pitches for strikes while generating 11 swinging strikes, and Gausman left the game in line for the win before Didi Gregorius launched a game-tying homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning. Gausman's 8.00 ERA in two starts isn't pretty, but he'll take a respectable 8:3 K:BB through nine innings into his next start Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays.