Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Strikes out 10 in no-decision Tuesday

Gausman struck out 10 in 6.1 scoreless innings Tuesday, allowing nine hits and one walk in a no-decision against the White Sox.

Gausman had a two-run lead when he left the game, but the Orioles bullpen gave it up. This was Gausman's sixth quality start on the year, and he's brought his ERA down to 3.48 to go along with a 1.31 WHIP. He has an excellent 58:15 K:BB in 62 innings, and will take on the Rays in Tampa Bay in his next start.