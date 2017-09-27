Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Tagged for six runs in loss to Pirates
Gausman (11-11) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks across four innings to earn the loss Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out five.
Gausman allowed two runs on three hits in the first inning, but the big hit came in the form of a grand slam by Andrew McCutchen in the fourth. He worked up to 83 pitches as he finished the inning but wasn't brought back out for the fourth. Gausman delivered perhaps his best start of the year last time out, but this collapse is somewhat representative of his season, for which his ERA sits at a disappointing 4.81. He isn't scheduled to start again at the moment and will look to get back to the drawing board ahead of the 2018 campaign.
