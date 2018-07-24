Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Tagged with loss vs. Boston
Gausman (4-8) surrendered five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings Monday as he was saddled with the loss against the Red Sox.
Gausman gave up a solo homer in the second inning, followed by four runs in the fifth on just three hits. He exited the ballgame with a five-run deficit after tossing 79 pitches. The 27-year-old right-hander has struggled over his past two outings, surrendering 10 runs through 9.2 innings while striking out four. Gausman will look to turn it around his next time out, which figures to come Saturday against Tampa Bay.
