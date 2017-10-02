Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Takes loss despite strong performance
Gausman (11-12) took the tough-luck loss Sunday in Tampa Bay despite allowing only one run on six hits while striking out one without a walk over seven innings.
Gausman was dominant in this one, with the only major damage against him coming on a solo homer off the bat of Curt Casali. Unfortunately for Gausman, Baltimore's offense missed the memo that the offseason doesn't start until Monday and managed just three hits without a run to stick him with a second consecutive loss. The 26-year-old righty struggled with consistency en route to a 4.68 ERA in 34 starts, but he showed flashes of brilliance with seven starts of at least seven innings and one or fewer runs allowed in his last 17 appearances.
