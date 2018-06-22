Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Takes no-decision against Nationals
Gausman threw six innings Thursday, allowing two runs on four walks and four hits while striking out three in a 4-2 loss to Washington.
It was a lackluster start but certainly not one of Gausman's worst. He was able to avoid the loss, but the 27-year-old hasn't picked up a win since May 11 against the Rays. His ERA has lowered to 4.38 across 88.1 innings alongside a 84:24 K:BB. Gausman will get the ball next Tuesday when Baltimore hosts the Mariners.
