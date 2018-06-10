Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Takes no decision in quality start
Gausman (3-5) gave up three earned runs on nine hits over 6.2 innings in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Toronto. He struck out six, walked none and did not factor in the decision.
Gausman had allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over his last two outings (eight innings), but responded with a quality start Saturday. The 27-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 74 strikeouts across 76.2 innings, and is next slated to start against the Marlins on Friday.
