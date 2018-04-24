Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Throws eight strong innings against Indians

Gausman (1-2) took a hard-luck loss against the Indians on Monday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over eight innings, striking out seven and walking one in Baltimore's 2-1 defeat.

After getting lit up for six earned runs by the Twins in his first outing of the season, Gausman has righted the ship, with the strong showing against Cleveland representing his third consecutive quality start. His 4.66 ERA and 1.31 WHIP are still a bit bloated thanks to that rough showing to begin the season, but his strong body of work since then and his 26:7 K:BB suggests that the right-hander is on a positive trajectory in terms of his fantasy potential. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start on Saturday against the Tigers.