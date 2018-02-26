Orioles' Kevin Gausman: To test out new sinker
Gausman will try out a new sinker grip Monday against the Tigers, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gausman used a sinker occasionally in the first four years of his career, but didn't throw the pitch at all in 2017. He learned a different grip from new teammate Andrew Cashner this spring and will test it out in the Grapefruit League. Gausman has given up 57 home runs over the past two seasons, tied for 11th-most in the league, so a new sinker could be a valuable weapon. It's unknown yet whether the pitch will be effective for him, but new pitches can often help pitchers reach a new level, so if early reports are positive, consider increasing Gausman's price by at least a little bit.
