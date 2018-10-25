Orioles' Kevin Infante: Signs with Baltimore

Infante agreed to a deal with the Orioles for a signing bonus around $175,000 on Thursday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Infante is an 18-year-old corner outfielder from Cuba, who "possesses the skill set to play second base" per director of player development Brian Graham. In addition, Graham said Infante is a "plus runner" who has the ability to develop into a "productive hitter" due to his offensive approach. The Orioles were unable to land Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa or Sandy Gaston, but announced agreements with a quartet of international players Thursday morning. Alongside Infante, the club signed Venezuelan outfielder Angel Gomez and shortstop Gilbert Machado, and right-handed pitcher Kelvin LaRoche from the Dominican Republic.