site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-kevin-smith-returns-from-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Kevin Smith: Returns from IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith (undisclosed) returned from Triple-A Norfolk's injured list Sunday, walking two and striking out two over a one-inning start in the club's 4-0 loss to Nashville.
Smith was sidelined for just over two weeks with the unspecified injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read