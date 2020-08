Smith was traded from the Mets to the Orioles in exchange for Miguel Castro on Monday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Smith isn't a standout prospect but has a chance to be at least a backend starter. In 23 starts at the High-A and Double-A levels last season, the lefty posted a 3.15 ERA, striking out 27.2 percent of opposing batters while walking 8.2 percent.