Lord was promoted to High-A Frederick on Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lord will move up a level in the Orioles' minor-league farm system after he produced a 3.71 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with an eye-popping 32 strikeouts over 17 innings in four starts with Single-A Delmarva to open the year. The 23-year-old had Tommy John surgery in 2024 before making his professional debut this past season, and he is now out to quite the start to 2026 campaign.