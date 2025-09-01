Lord (elbow) has struck out six batters while giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and seven walks over four innings in two starts for Single-A Delmarva since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 20.

Lord had been on the shelf all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, but he slotted back into the Delmarva rotation just under two weeks ago upon completing an arduous rehab program. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lord has struggled to regain control following a major arm operation; he's tossed two wild pitches and has thrown just 48 of his 99 pitches for strikes between his first two outings of 2025.