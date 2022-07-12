The Orioles designated McCarty for assignment Tuesday.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Louis Head, whom the Orioles claimed off waivers from Miami on Tuesday. McCarty has a 9.00 ERA through three big-league appearances this season, each of which came with the Guardians.
