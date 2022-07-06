The Orioles claimed McCarty off waivers from the Guardians on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore designated right-hander Marcos Diplan for assignment to open up a spot for McCarty on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old lefty is expected to continue working as a starter for his new organization, though he may have to prove himself at the Triple-A level before getting a look in the big-league rotation. During his time with Cleveland earlier this season, McCarty made three appearances (two starts) and gave up 12 earned runs on 18 hits and six walks while striking out eight over 12 innings.