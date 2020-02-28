Orioles' Kohl Stewart: Another bullpen on tap
Stewart (forearm) has another bullpen session scheduled for Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 25-year-old resumed his throwing program in a bullpen session Thursday after being shut down for a week due to forearm soreness, and he'll continue his progression this weekend. Stewart will remain cautious to avoid rushing back from the injury, but he doesn't seem too far off from seeing Grapefruit League action.
