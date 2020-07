Manager Brandon Hyde said Stewart is a candidate to get "a lot of innings" this season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Stewart is competing for a spot in Baltimore's rotation, though Hyde noted that the right-hander is also a candidate fill a long- or bulk-relief role. Either way, it sounds like Stewart could see an innings bump with his new team after struggling to a 6.39 ERA across 25.1 innings with the Twins in 2019.