Stewart's training has been pushed back several days as a result of forearm soreness, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Stewart has been limited with a sore forearm, but he reportedly felt better Monday. The 25-year-old is competing for a spot in the Orioles' starting rotation during spring training after he struggled with the Twins in 2019, recording a 6.39 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 25.1 innings.