Orioles' Kohl Stewart: Heading to Baltimore
Stewart signed a major-league deal with the Orioles on Sunday.
The 25-year-old became a free agent after being outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster in November, and he now found a new home in the American League East. According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, Stewart received a split contract and can be optioned to the minors, but he should have every opportunity to secure a spot in the major-league rotation. He struggled in 2019 with Minnesota, posting a 6.39 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
