Orioles' Kohl Stewart: Making spring debut Sunday
Manager Brandon Hyde said that Stewart (forearm) will make his first start of the spring Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The skipper didn't specify whether Stewart would be taking the hill for the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against Yankees or if he'll pitch in a 'B' game on the back fields, but in any case, the right-hander will be able to begin his bid in earnest for a spot in the Orioles' rotation. The time Stewart has already missed in camp due to forearm soreness will probably prevent him from getting fully stretched out by the time Opening Day arrives, but that won't necessarily preclude the 25-year-old from being ready when a fifth starter is first needed April 1.
