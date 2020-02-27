Play

Stewart (forearm) was able to play catch and complete a bullpen session Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Stewart had shut down his throwing program for the past week after experiencing forearm soreness, but his ability to resume mound work suggests he's feeling healthier now. The right-hander noted that he doesn't want to rush himself back into action immediately after the injury, so he may be several days away from making his Grapefruit League debut.

