Orioles' Kohl Stewart: Still not throwing
Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Stewart (forearm) has yet to resume a throwing program, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stewart is believed to be managing soreness rather than contending with any structural damage to his throwing arm. Hyde is hopeful that Stewart can begin throwing again within the next few days, but the right-hander won't be a realistic option for Grapefruit League games until at least the first week of March. The unfortunate timing of the injury looks like it may derail Stewart's chances of winning a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...