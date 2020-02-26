Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Stewart (forearm) has yet to resume a throwing program, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Stewart is believed to be managing soreness rather than contending with any structural damage to his throwing arm. Hyde is hopeful that Stewart can begin throwing again within the next few days, but the right-hander won't be a realistic option for Grapefruit League games until at least the first week of March. The unfortunate timing of the injury looks like it may derail Stewart's chances of winning a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation.